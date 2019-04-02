Fake Rolex watches, Nike trainers and designer fragrances: See the counterfeit haul seized from Sunderland mum's home

These are some of the counterfeit goods seized from the home of a Sunderland mum.

A prosecution led by Sunderland City Council Trading Standards against Kelly Louise Trott, 38, today saw her handed a ten-week jail term, suspended for 12 months, at Newcastle Crown Court.

Kelly Trott pictured outside of Newcastle Crown Court

Photographs shown in court of Trott’s home in Cheltenham Road, Sunderland during the case showed:

*the front room and kitchen set out like a shop premises

*goods displayed with prices attached to them

*every room in the house apart from the toilet filled with counterfeit goods for sale

Fake designer watches found at Kelly Trott's home

*order books found in the front room and kitchen with orders bagged up and addressed ready for collection/delivery

All counterfeit goods were seized and destroyed, with clothing, footwear, perfume, jewellery and make-up with an estimated sale value of £22,800, and 1400 packets of counterfeit cigarettes with potential sale value of £7000.

The estimated loss to industry and the HM Treasury is between £100,000 and £150,000.

The investigation began in 2017 following concerns raised by residents and Sunderland Football Club with Sunderland Trading Standards and Northumbria Police, about Miss Kelly selling counterfeit goods from her home.

Counterfeit fragrances found at Kelly Trott's home

Trott admitted six offences of unauthorised use of a trademark and three of failing to comply with Health and Safety requirements of product safety.

Judge Robert Adams also ordered Miss Trott carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community, and compulsory attendance at ten sessions of rehabilitation activity.

Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council, Patrick Melia said: "Counterfeiting is not something to be taken lightly, the proceeds often go towards funding organised crime, and the illegal ingredients used in counterfeit cigarettes and alcohol are potentially fatal.

"This prosecution would not have been possible without the help of those who first reported their concerns to us, we need our residents to be our eyes and ears in the community.

"We hope the severity of the sentence imposed by the Court today sends out the strongest possible message that we will use all available resources to investigate, and all the enforcement powers at our disposal, to pursue and prosecute anyone involved with the illegal sale of counterfeit goods."

Northumbria Police Detective Sergeant Pete Barclay added: "Some people may think the selling of counterfeit goods is a victimless crime, but quite often these goods are a product of organised crime.

"Groups can often supply them into the region with the purpose of making money, which enables them to then continue to fund illicit activities.

"As a Force, we are committed to pursuing criminals and protecting our communities as part of Operation Sentinel, which is our collaborative approach to tackling serious and organised crime, and we will continue to work with partners to prevent and disrupt these groups."