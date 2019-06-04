Failures by police and probation 'may have contributed' to Sunderland death of mum at hands of two convicted killers

A coroner has said failings by police and probation could have contributed to the death of a mum who was murdered in Sunderland by two convicted killers.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was found in a burning car off Success Road, in Shiney Row, in August 2017.

Stephen Unwin and William McFall

Her killers Stephen Unwin and William McFall, who were out of prison on life licence, were jailed in April 2018.

An inquest into the 28-year-old's death was launched to look at whether there were any 'missed opportunities' to prevent her murder.

Sunderland Senior Coroner Derek Winter said it is 'possible' that failures contributed to the young mum's death.

Ms Ngoc Nguyen's sister Quynh

Unwin, 40, of St. Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and McFall, 51, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, had met while serving time at HMP Swaleside in Kent for previous, separate murders.

Mr Winter said both Unwin, who was also convicted of Ms Nguyen's rape, and McFall broke the trust that a life licence is based around and were 'emboldened' by what they must have perceived as failures on the part of the authorities to expose them.

Evidence heard during the inquest last week, revealed the system for the protection of the public was at times dysfunctional which was contributed to by human factors.

A lack of information sharing between the police and the probation service meant when Unwin was arrested in 2013 for assault - the probation service was never informed.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's body was found in a burning car

The inquest heard that the senior management team of Northumbria Police made the decision to stop monitoring category 2 level 1 offenders - which both Unwin and McFall fell under - and as a result the marker was removed and they were no longer actively managed by the Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements department.

The failure to pass on information between the police and the probation service continued. In 2015, Unwin was sighted in an exclusion zone in breach of his licence - and probation was not informed.

Unwin also sent a Facebook message to a woman threatening to break her jaw and take turns with another to rape her. Again the probation service was never informed.

Other issues included that the probation service in Sunderland had staffing an accommodation problems and the time spent with Unwin was short and not conductive with meaningful engagement.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen

There were also no contemporaneous computer records from December 13, 2016, until August 18, 2017 - the day before Unwin appeared in court for murder.

The records were updated retrospectively after Ms Nguyen's murder and the assessments of Unwin 'fell below good practice'.

However, had Northumbria Police passed on information to probation about two incidents involving Unwin, there would have been enforcement action but he would not have been recalled to prison.

Mr Winter said: "At best such enforcement action may have moderated the behaviour of Unwin."

At the inquest ruling, held today at Sunderland Coroner's Court, Mr Winter said Ms Nguyen was unlawfully killed and her death was consistent with fire.

Outside court following the conclusion of the inquest, Ms Ngoc Nguyen's sister Quynh said the police and probation service "should have carried out procedures more strictly and earlier" to prevent her sibling's death.

She said: "It's too late for my family now. At least a better system can help other families to prevent other such tragedies.

"Nothing can bring my sister back now, the suffering from her death is unbearable and has hugely affected our family members physically and mentally.

"I was hoping that there would be some support for victims of crime, because we have to carry on with our lives, but we have had no support from anywhere over the last two years."

Mr Winter said he will write to the Secretary of State for Justice, the chief constable of Northumbria Police and to the National Probation Service to highlight the potential need for further training to help prevent future deaths.

Mr Winter said: "The authorities did not know, nor could they have known of a real and immediate risk to the life of Quyen from Unwin and McFall.

"I caution myself about speculating in the context of information about the offenders only coming to light because of a thorough murder investigation and the convictions of Unwin and McFall.

"They alone carry the responsibility for the death of Quyen. I would not wish for them to deflect any of that responsibility for their actions.

"On the balance of probabilities, I do not find that the shortcomings individually or cumulatively of the police and probation caused or contributed to the death of Quyen.

"However, on the evidence had the known breaches of licences been acted upon in a sufficient, timely and coordinated manner (including an admitted failure of information sharing on the part of the police confirmed by ACC Bacon in her evidence), it was possible that they may have contributed to Quyen's death."