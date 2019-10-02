Factory worker jailed after sharing more than 2,000 indecent pictures and videos of children

Polish-born Marcin Wyszomierski admitted at Teesside Crown Court that he had been sharing child pornography with four or five other people at home and abroad but he denied gaining any sexual satisfaction from the photos and videos.

Police raided Polish-born Marcin Wyszomierski’s home on August 13 and seized equipment before detaining him at a factory in Sunderland where they confiscated a second mobile phone from him.

Judge Peter Armstrong said that he did not believe him, when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink from Durham Prison.

Wyszomierski, who was tracked down on information from the National Crime Agency, told police that it started two years ago and that he was active in a network sharing indecent images of children, said prosecutor Harry Hadfield.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Forensic examination of the phones found 337 indecent photographs of children including 36 videos lasting 43 minutes at the most serious Category A level.

There were 382 photographs with 34 videos lasting 51 minutes at Category B.

And 1,361 photographs with 32 videos lasting 90 minutes at Category C, with nine images of extreme pornography.

Mr Hadfield said that the children were as young as two and some of them were extremely distressed.

A pre-sentence report said that Wyszomierski, who had been in the UK for four years, would have been suitable for a Sex Offender’s treatment course with intensive supervision and requirements.

He had no previous convictions, and he was ashamed and aware of the consequences for the children of his actions, said Andrew Turton, defending.

Mr Turton submitted that he was suitable for a suspended sentence, adding: “He denies any sexual gratification from the images, and in the pre-sentence report he says how he came to view the images by chance and is lacking in interest in the contents.”

Judge Armstrong said that Wyszomierski had clearly systematically searched for images of a very large number of victims.

He added: “Some of the children were extremely distressed and from as young as two or three, and you were sharing these images with others who were like-minded.

”You indicated to probation officers that you were not doing this for sexual gratification, that you came across them by chance, clearly those matters were not correct.

”Only immediate custody can be justified for your offending. I am keeping the sentence as low as I can commensurate with the seriousness of your offending.”

Wyszomierski, of Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, was jailed for 12 months, given a 10 years Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting his use of the internet, and ordered to register as Sex Offender for 10 years.