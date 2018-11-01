Extra police to patrol town centre to safeguard Christmas drinkers

Extra police will patrol town centre streets as Christmas approaches to encourage drinkers to enjoy themselves responsibly.

Officers want to make people think about the importance of behaving themselves while out and to ensure they know how they are getting home.

Neighbourhood officers in Chester-le-Street will be working with licensees, door staff, representatives from Durham County Council and Street Friends of Chester-le-Street to try to prevent any problems.

Anyone found breaking the law could face arrest, fines or being banned from the town centre.

Sergeant Pat Pygall said: “Chester-le-Street is a safe place and people should feel comfortable when out having a good time.

“With the night time economy getting busier as we lead up to Christmas, we have extra officers out in the town centre.

“People should be responsible for their own actions and anyone caught misbehaving will face the consequences.

“Enjoy yourselves but please drink responsibly.”