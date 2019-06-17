The teams tasked with clearing up 12 streets in Sunderland’s Southwick have announced their achievements so far.

The effort was launched around a fortnight ago and will run for a total of three months, with other areas to benefit if it is found to be a success.

It is focusing on antisocial behaviour, crime and improving poor housing conditions.

The work centres around Tennyson Street, Cicero Terrace, Julius Caesar Street, Churchhill Street, Ridley Street, Gochen Street, Bryon Road, Chatterton Street, Kismet Street, Gordon Terrace, Cato Street and Beaumont Street.

Today, Sunderland City Council, which is working with Tyne and Wear Fire Service, Northumbria Police and Gentoo on the project, has announced results so far.

They include:

• Work has started on two properties of multiple occupation, following inspections by our environmental health officers.

• Additional environmental enforcement patrols have taken place. One formal warning has been issued to an individual for passing waste to an unlicensed carrier.

• Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have carried out 48 home fire safety checks and eight fire safety audits at local businesses.

• Northumbria Police have conducted extra patrols and executed two search warrants

