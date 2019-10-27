Exposure at Metro station, cable theft and assaulting police: The latest cases heard in court-up
The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Mark John Henderson, 41, of Bradley Avenue, South Shields, was given an 11-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment and breaching a community order. He was also made subject of a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.
Aaron Green 21, of Hylton Castle Road, Sunderland, was given a 12-month community order after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50, costs of £110 and a surcharge of £40.
Shaun Bradley Morson, 36, of Wellington Court, Washington, was committed to prison for 17 weeks, suspended or 12 months, after admitting a charge of having a kitchen knife in a public place. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.
Georgia Wells, 28, of Orchid Close, South Shields, was given a 12-month community order after admitting a charge of assault and of failing to surrender to bail. She was placed on a 12-month restraining order, fined £50 and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £100 costs.
Marek Kisala, 39, of Tunstall Road, Sunderland, was placed on a sex offenders register for five years after he admitted exposing himself at Felling Metro Station. He was given a two-year community order and told to pay a surcharge of £85.
Anthony Parkin, 34, of Ernwill Avenue, Sunderland, admitted theft of cabling. He was given a 12-month community order and told to pay costs of £100 and an £85 surcharge.