Ex-security guard launched brutal attack on engineer with samurai sword

An ex-security officer launched a terrifying samurai sword attack on an engineer during a hate campaign against employees at his former workplace.

Gordon Carter, 32, selected Kevin Mason at random when he saw him leaving BAE systems in Washington at the end of his shift last February and ran at him "screaming" with the weapon raised above his head.

Carter was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 58-year-old victim had noticed his attacker standing near a car outside the munitions factory and was able to put his arm up to protect his face and head from the forceful blow.

Mr Mason, who "feared for his life" during the violence, suffered injuries down to the bone of his arm and needed surgery.

Carter told police in interview he had a "hatred" for BAE systems, which he had resigned from despite being considered at one time as a "model employee" and said Mr Mason had been the "first person he saw" as he stood outside that day.

The court heard before the attack, Carter had targeted his hatred towards former colleagues' cars and had smashed windows, scratched or even covered them in paint while they were parked outside homes.

One worker's bay window at his house was smashed.

Carter, of Farrier Close, Washington, admitted wounding with intent and five offences of criminal damage, with a further three to be taken into account.

The court heard Mr Mason suffered damage to the bone, muscles and nerves in the attack and can no longer enjoy fitness activities like golf, swimming and cycling as he had before.

Mr Mason told police his family and work life have been majorly affected by his injuries.

He said in a victim impact statement: "My granddaughter said I'm not funny anymore.

"It really upset me to think what this man has done to me has had such an affect on my character. He has hurt my whole family."

Mr Mason said he has "suffered in ways he did not expect" as a result of Carter's brutality that day.

The court heard Carter has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia but has been responding to treatment.

He had made claims about being persecuted by bosses and staff at the company who tried to kill him.

Judge Amanda Rippon ordered Carter to be detained in hospital indefinitely and made a special restriction which means his release would be overseen by a tribunal involving a judge and the ministry of justice.

Judge Rippon said: "This is to protect the public from serious harm. It is not possible for me to say how long that will be."

The judge told Carter the injury he inflicted was "horrific" and added: "Mr Mason did not know you but recognised you as a security officer.

"He always cycled to and from work and shortly after 5pm on February 8 last year he began cycling home.

"He noticed you standing by your car.

"You were holding a samurai sword, in both hands, above your head.

"Mr Mason instinctively put his right arm up to protect his face.

"You were screaming as you ran towards him. You struck him on the arm he was holding up."

The judge added: "Mr Mason believes if he hadn't raised his arm, the blow would have struck his head.

"I believe, given your lack of control and state of mind, he is right. "

Vic Laffey, defending, said Carter "bitterly regrets" what he did and now realises he made a "terrible mistake".