'Evil' killers who tortured and murdered mum to be sentenced today

Two previously convicted killers who went on to torture and murder a Vietnamese woman will find out on Wednesday if they will ever be released from jail.

Maintenance men Stephen Unwin, 42, and William McFall, 51, put Quyen Ngoc Nguyen through a horrific four-hour ordeal before trying to destroy the evidence by burning her dying body in her car.

Stephen Unwin (left) and William McFall

McFall even posed for a grinning selfie after the lust and greed-fuelled crime they committed at Unwin's house in Shiney Row in August.

Unwin was convicted of raping her and a jury found them both guilty of murder last month following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's sister said the "evil" men should never be released from jail.

The depraved pair met in prison where they were serving life sentences for separately murdering pensioners in the 1990s.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen

After they were released on licence McFall, originally from Northern Ireland, helped Unwin's business maintaining properties for landlords.

It was through his work that Unwin got to know Miss Nguyen, a mother-of-two who worked with her sister in a nail bar and who also helped people without papers find accommodation.

She would not have known he was a life prisoner out on licence for murdering a pensioner in 1998.

Tellingly, he set fire to his elderly victim's house in a bid to cover his tracks.

McFall also murdered a pensioner during a 1996 break-in.

Once released the pair boasted about stealing cannabis from drugs farms they found in local properties and McFall posed with a gun in a chilling video filmed on his phone.

They planned their depraved attack on the 5ft victim and Unwin tricked her into coming into his home where McFall was waiting.

She was tortured and forced to hand over her PINs and Unwin withdrew £1,000 from her bank accounts at cash points that night.

Each of the defendants blamed the other, seemingly hoping to confuse the jury.

After the case the victim's sister Quynh Ngoc Nguyen branded the killers "evil" and said they should never be released.

David Hines, founder of the National Victims' Association, said: "A life sentence should mean a minimum of 40 years behind bars."