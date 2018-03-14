Elderly man targeted at home by burglars

An elderly man has been burgled whilst sitting in his living room.

Three men turned off the electricity via the external meter box before entering the address on Lee Terrace, Shotton Colliery at around 9.45pm on Monday, March 12.

The victim left his disabled grandson in the living room whilst he entered the kitchen with a torch. He found three men inside.

The suspects have then demanded money to which the victim has said he had none.

Two of the three suspects then made their way upstairs making an untidy search of the property whilst the other suspect supervised the victim.

All three men have then left the address without any property and fled, possibly by motorbike, in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting reference number 446 of March 12.