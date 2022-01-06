Elderly man suffers leg injury which required surgery after being bitten by dog in Peterlee
Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was bitten by a dog in Peterlee.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 6:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 7:00 pm
An elderly man was bitten by a dog on Yoden Way, Peterlee at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, December 28 before he underwent surgery on his leg due to the nature of his injures.
Officers say the dog, described as a lurcher, was with three men and another dog at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Bartley on 101 then dial extension 202454.