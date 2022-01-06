Elderly man suffers leg injury which required surgery after being bitten by dog in Peterlee

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was bitten by a dog in Peterlee.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 6:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 7:00 pm

An elderly man was bitten by a dog on Yoden Way, Peterlee at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, December 28 before he underwent surgery on his leg due to the nature of his injures.

Officers say the dog, described as a lurcher, was with three men and another dog at the time of the incident.

Read More

Read More
How Covid vaccinations could be used to stop UK school disruption

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are appealing for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Bartley on 101 then dial extension 202454.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.