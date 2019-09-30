E-fit released by detectives as they search for pint-carrying sex attacker
Detectives searching for a sex attacker who was carrying a pint glass as he assaulted a woman in the street have released an E-fit of a man they want to speak to.
Officers from Durham Constabulary have released the E-fit image of a man they would like to trace in connection with a sexual assault which happened in the area of Easington Village.
The victim was walking a long Thorpe Road shortly before 10pm on Sunday, September 22, when she was approached by a man in his 20s who sexually assaulted her.
The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of average build with short dark hair.
He was wearing a red zipped tracksuit top, dark tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers and was carrying a pint glass.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 109 of September 23 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.