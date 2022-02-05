This week saw Durham Constabulary officers using cameras to detect 13 road safety violations including texting at the wheel of a Heavy Goods Vehicle and people not wearing seat-belts – two of what police refer to as the ‘fatal four’ along with drink and drug driving.

Officers who carried out the four day Operation Tramline highlighted one motorist who was pulled over for using their mobile phone and “insisted it was hands free because they only had their phone in one hand”.

The operation was carried out as a joint initiative in conjunction with Cleveland Police.

Officers from Durham and Cleveland Police have been using cameras to detect motorists exhibiting dangerous behaviours such as using mobile phones.

Lead inspector Kevin Salter said: “We know the Fatal Four are responsible for the majority of collisions on our roads and we applaud everyone who helps protect themselves and others by adhering to the speed limit, wearing their seat-belt, putting their phone away and making sure they are fit to drive.

“However, some drivers still think they can risk it, and that’s disappointing to see, especially in light of the recent fatal crash last summer.

“It takes two minutes to put on your seat-belt and store away your phone. Please help us to help you get to your destination safely.”

Offences detected included seven motorists not wearing seat-belts, four for the use of mobile phones at the wheel and two drivers who were “not in proper control of their vehicle”.

Each offender was given a fixed penalty notice and an “educational chat”.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Durham, Joy Allen said: “I gave a commitment to tackle the areas of highest harm and risk in relation to road safety in my recently published police and crime plan.

“This operation reflects the important work the force is doing to proactively reduce the number of people seriously injured on our roads and I commend them for their work in this area.

“The public told me very firmly they wanted to see more enforcement action taken against those that flout the law and operations like Operation Tramline help to make our roads safer and prevent avoidable road deaths.”

