Durham Police concerned as to whereabouts of missing pensioner with dementia

Linda Bloomfield is described as 5ft 4in tall and was last seen wearing a blue top, black and white scarf and dark bottoms.

She also wears glasses and walks with a red walking frame is believed to have travelled to the Arnison Centre.

A statement posted on social media from Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned or the welfare of the 77-year-old, who was last seen at a bus stop in Langley Park at around 12 noon today (January 28).”

Anyone who has seen Linda or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 101.

Durham Police are growing concerned for the whereabouts of pensioner Linda Bloomfield.

