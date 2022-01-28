Durham Police concerned as to whereabouts of missing pensioner with dementia

Durham Constabulary are appealing for help to locate a missing pensioner who suffers from dementia.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 28th January 2022, 8:05 pm

Linda Bloomfield is described as 5ft 4in tall and was last seen wearing a blue top, black and white scarf and dark bottoms.

She also wears glasses and walks with a red walking frame is believed to have travelled to the Arnison Centre.

Married Northumbria Police officer who sent sexual messages to women whose detai...

A statement posted on social media from Durham Constabulary said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned or the welfare of the 77-year-old, who was last seen at a bus stop in Langley Park at around 12 noon today (January 28).”

Anyone who has seen Linda or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 101.

