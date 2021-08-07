Durham Constabulary recruiting trainee police officers with a starting salary of £24,780

Durham Constabulary is recruiting police officers who will enter the role with a starting salary of £24,780.

The force has launched a recruitment drive for new police officers entering their training programme which will include studying for a degree that’s paid for by Durham Constabulary.

An advert on the new recruitment campaign says: “If you enjoy facing challenges, solving problems and would like to contribute to keeping your community safe while developing a wider range of skills, then policing could be for you.

"As frontline police officers you will be the face of the constabulary supporting local communities, building relationships, and combating crime. It is a vital role and one that makes a tangible difference to the communities in which we serve.

“It's a demanding and fast paced environment, but one that is incredibly rewarding for those looking to make a real difference. From providing community reassurance to making arrests, our officers are supporting the community 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

“We are looking for dedicated and enthusiastic people with a passion for serving the community and keeping the public safe. Our officers provide a vital frontline service for our community and visitors to County Durham and Darlington.”

Candidates must possess a full current Driving Licence at the point of application.

It is Durham Constabulary's policy that if someone is applying for a public-facing role and they have tattoos which can’t be covered by normal work clothes/standard uniform apparel, the practical effect is that they are likely to be prevented from passing the ‘paper sift’ at the application stage. Tattoos on face, neck, or hands (beyond the cuff) are not permitted.

However, some small tattoos around your wrist or to side of palm for instance may be permitted but would be reviewed via an internal scrutiny panel.

Applicants have got until 5pm on Friday, August 13, to apply and bosses at the force are urging people not to leave their application to the last minute.

People are being urged to download an application pack at: https://www.durham.police.uk/.../Police-Constable.aspx