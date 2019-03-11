Drunken Sunderland man kicked paramedic’s kit down stairs after passing out through drink

A drunken man damaged a paramedic’s defibrillator by kicking it down stairs.

Dean Stronach damaged the £1,500 machine after an ambulance was called to his house because he had passed out from drinking.

Stronach told South Shields Magistrates’ Court he was sorry for what he had done, but could remember little of what had happened.

“The ambulance was called because he was unconscious,” said Lorna Rymell, prosecuting.

“The paramedic went upstairs to see the defendant in his room, leaving the defibrillator at the top of the stairs.

“It seems the defendant came to and had an argument with his father, which took place downstairs.

“The defendant went back upstairs to his room, kicking the defibrillator down the stairs as he passed.

“The machine was damaged, and the ambulance had to be taken off shift because the crew didn’t have a spare.”

Stronach, 42, of Shaftesbury Avenue, Sunderland, admitted criminal damage on February 16.

The court heard he has 82 previous convictions.

Peter Thubron, defending, said: “Mr Stronach is a serious alcoholic, and he has been for many years.

“He can remember little of what happened, but he is genuinely sorry for the way he behaved.

“Mr Stronach does have a poor record, but he has kept out of trouble since 2012.

“He didn’t mean to do what he did, and he is partially-sighted, which may have had something to do with it.”

Stronach was ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs.