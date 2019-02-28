Drunken rooftop racist who sparked five-hour siege with police in Sunderland is jailed

A drunk racist who hurled missiles and sickening abuse at police during a five-hour rooftop stand-off in Sunderland has been put behind bars.

Liam Dixon climbed onto the roof of his home and pelted stones and slate into the street, while hurling vile racial taunts at one of the officers, who was mixed race.



By the time the 21-year-old surrendered, he had cut a passer-by with a piece of slate, hurled stones and debris at police, caused damage to vehicles, and smashed windows of neighbouring houses.



Body-worn footage from a police camera captured the chaos caused during the stand-off, which started at around 3pm on November 10 last year and continued until after 8pm.



An extract from the footage was played during the sentencing hearing today at Newcastle Crown Court.

Liam Dixon has been jailed for two years and two months for affray, racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage and two offences of assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: "He throws stones and throws slates towards police and also towards other houses in the area.



"He is verbally abusive to police officers. There is threats of violence.



"He directs racial comments towards an officer - he is an officer of mixed race.



"Damage was caused to neighbouring houses and a police vehicle was struck by one of the slates. There are smashed windows at a neighbouring address.



"He threw a vodka bottle towards the police officers, and a member of the public was cut by one of the slates thrown by the defendant."



The court heard the officer who was racially abused by Dixon during the stand-off said he was "appalled, upset and offended".



He said: "It is sad a small minority of people still think the way he does. He didn't have the suitable education to insult me using my correct heritage."



Dixon, of Warwick Street, Monkwearmouth, admitted affray, racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage and two offences of assaulting a police officer.



He was out on licence from a previous prison sentence for robbery at the time.



Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Dixon to two years and two months behind bars.



The judge told him: "Your behaviour was irrational, aggressive, abusive, threatening and included extremely offensive and racist comments directed towards a police officer.



"You caused substantial disruption and a vast amount of police resources to be expended."



Vic Laffey, defending, said Dixon, who has a history of mental health problems, has "very little recollection" of what happened.



Mr Laffey said: "He accepts full responsibility and regrets, in particular, the comments he made towards the officer.



"He apologises to the court and the officer he abused in such an unacceptable manner."