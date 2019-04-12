Drunk who lost his watch arrested after abusing door staff at Sunderland pub

A drunk lost his temper after losing his watch in a Sunderland pub, a court heard.

Luke Milburn was abusive to door staff at Vesta Tilley's in High Street West in the city centre.

Police were called, and Milburn was arrested when he refused to calm down.

"He was detained by door staff prior to the arrival of police," prosecutor Lesley Burgess told South Shields Magistrates' Court.

"The arrival of police seemed to annoy Mr Milburn even more. He was shouting and swearing.

"Officers repeatedly told him to calm down, but he refused to do so."

Milburn, 22, of Franklin Street, Sunderland, admitted being drunk and disorderly on March 24.

Representing himself, Milburn said: "I had lost my watch in the pub, and they wouldn't let me in to look for it."

Milburn was ordered to pay £315 in fines and costs at £100 a month.