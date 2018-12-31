Drunk Sunderland carpet fitter threatened to break into woman’s house on Christmas Eve

A drunk carpet fitter threatened to break into a woman’s home in a Christmas Eve tirade.

Craig Nield visited the woman’s address on December 24, on the same evening that he also sent a threatening text message to the victim.

Craig Nield

Nield, 30, was later arrested and charged with sending a message intending to cause distress and using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause fear.

He admitted both offences during a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Holly Common told the court: “On Christmas Eve the victim was at home when she looked out of her house to see the defendant who was asking to be let in.

“She refused and he added that he would break through the rear patio door.”

Nield then sent messages to the woman, with one saying: “Prepare for your family’s lives to get turned upside down.”

Ms Common added that Nield made a threat to a male family member of the victim’s who turned up to offer assistance during the incident.

Ms Common said: “The victim feels scared and when she is on her own in the house she checks on locks on windows and doors.

“She feels anxious about what has happened.”

A report from the Probation Service put before the court heard that Nield, of Ski View, in Silksworth, who was not represented in court, was “regretful” of the incident.

The report added that he is attending sessions with Alcoholics Anonymous to address issues with his drinking.

Bench chairman Peter Watson made Nield the subject of a 12-month community order, including 20 rehabilitation activity days, and a two-year restraining order which prevents him from threatening violence or harassment to the victim.

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the community as well as pay a victim surcharged of £85 and costs of £85.