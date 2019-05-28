Driver ran from scene of Sunderland crash before being caught by eagle-eyed householder

A driver who ran away after crashing his car was caught by an alert householder.

Nathan Bates and two friends fled after smashing into a parked Toyota Yaris.

The son of the owner of the Yaris heard the smash and caught Bates nearby, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

"The crash happened at about 6.30am in James William Street in Sunderland," said Laura Rimell, prosecuting.

"A Vauxhall driven by Bates crashed into a Toyota Yaris, which was parked in the street.

"The son of the owner, Anthony Brennan, was at the house when he heard a large bang.

"He looked out of a window to see the Vauxhall facing across the street, and the Yaris knocked into a wall.

"Mr Brennan and his brothers quickly got dressed and pursued Bates, finding him in a nearby car park.

"He said he had panicked after the crash because he had no insurance.

"Both cars were written off."

Bates, 25, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, admitted failing to stop after an accident, and he admitted driving without insurance, both on May 4.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: "Mr Bates has been out of trouble for seven years.

"He didn't get very far, and was frank with the police about being the driver.

"He has a partner, and they have two children.

"She was most unimpressed with this offending, she put him out of the house for two days although they are now back together."

The bench sentenced Bates to a community order of 12 months, 80 hours of unpaid work, nine driving licence penalty points, and ordered him to pay £170 costs.