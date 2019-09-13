Driver rammed car through front of Sunderland tanning salon
A driver is facing jail after ramming a car through the front of a tanning salon.
Police were called to Tan Solo on Ryhope Road in Sunderland, on August 6 after a Volvo motor mounted the kerb and smashed through the front of thepremises.
The driver then left the scene in the vehicle after causing significant damage to the front of the shop.
Nobody was seriously injured but a teenage boy, who was in the shop at the time, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
An investigation was launched and the vehicle believed to have been involved was found abandoned in the Villette Path area of the city.
At Newcastle Crown Court Blaine Gilby, of Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland, has now admitted he was the driver.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, threatening another with an offensive weapon, assault on an emergency worker, damaging property and assault.
He denied two charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, which have been dropped.
Steven Reed, defending, said "custody is inevitable" but applied for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.
Judge Julie Clemitson adjourned the case until November 7.
The judge said Gilby has "significant convictions for violence" and reports into his background and future risk would be helpful to the court.
Judge Clemitson remanded Gilby in custody until the next hearing and warned him: "The pre-sentence report will assist only as to length of the inevitable custody sentence, as you need to realise."