Driver cleared of causing death of cyclist Stuart Price in 'terrible accident'

A woman has been cleared of causing the death of a cyclist in what has now been concluded was a "terrible accident".

Stuart Price, 24, of Murton, died after he was involved in a collision with a car in Colliery Lane, Easington Lane, in February 2017.

Tributes left at the scene where Stuart died in Easington Lane

Lisa Maher had been due to go on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of causing his death by careless driving, which she denied.

But on the day the case was due to start, prosecutors dropped the charge against her.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks told the court: "The Crown has an ongoing duty in cases such as this to review them and review them properly.

"As a result of an extensive review of the evidence in this case, we have come to the conclusion there is not a realistic prospect of conviction in this case.

Lisa Maher

"This was an incident which is perhaps best described as an unfortunate and terrible accident.

"In these circumstances, the family of Stuart Price, the deceased, have been spoken to. They are fully aware of the fact this matter was a terrible accident and the Crown formally offer no evidence and would ask for a not guilty verdict to be entered."

Judge Penny Moreland entered a verdict of not guilty against Maher, 50, of Western Terrace, Murton.

Mourners wore Sunderland AFC shirts in tribute to keen fan Stuart Price at his funeral