Drinker charged with criminal damage after throwing glass into bar at Sunderland club
A Sunderland woman was charged with criminal damage after throwing a glass across a city pub.
Susan Carroll, 57, of Sandringham Road, admitted the offence when she appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Clare Irving, prosecuting, said the defendant was in the Gunners Club in Mary Street when the incident happened on Friday, August 30.
She said: "The defendant threw a glass at the bar causing it, and other items, to smash."
She said a witness who was having a drink in the club, said: "The next thing I knew a female through a glass and it went just past my head.
"I feared the glass was going to hit me causing me serious injury."
The witness followed the defendant out of the club and pointed her out to a police officer.
Ms Irving said: "The manager of the pub said this incident has left the staff feeling very shaken."
Joanne Gatens, defending, said: "She had gone in there with some friends, she said the manageress doesn't like her so she stood away.
"She heard her say 'you are not serving her and tell her to get out'. She didn't understand what that was about, she lost her temper and threw the glass."
The glass also broke a bottle and an optic with the total damage of £30.
Ms Gatens said the glass was not directed at the witness and she said it wouldn't have hit him.
She said: "She accepts she should not have behaved in that manner."
Carroll was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £80 in compensation.