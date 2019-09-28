Drink driving, racially aggravated assault and stealing a fleece from Tesco - the latest cases to be heard at magistrates court
The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Christopher Dean Sharp, 32, of Stanhope Rd, South Shields was ordered to pay £45 compensation after admitting stealing a fleece and razor blades from Tesco.
David William Wilson, 40, of Henley Road, Sunderland, admitted failing to comply with a supervision order. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £60 costs.
Paula Ann Kennedy, 49, of Bamburgh Close, Oxclose, Washington, agreed be bound over in the sum of £50 for six months after admitting a breach of the peace.
Glenn Albert Thompson, 51, of The Grove, Ashbrooke, Sunderland, was given a 12-month community order after admitting charges of racially aggravated assault and criminal damage. He was also put on a four-month curfew and ordered to pay £800 in compensation and £200 costs.
Ryan Richardson, 30, of Azalea Terrace North, Sunderland, admitted failing to comply with a supervision order and was made subject of a supervision default order and told to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work.
Kelly Steel, 39, of Noble Street, Hendon, Sunderland, was fined £40 for failing to comply with a supervision order. She also admitted breaching a community order.
William James Warwick, 61, of Church Street, Wheatley Hill, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting a charge of drink driving. He also admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, resisting arrest and criminal damage. He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £10 compensation.
Steven Joseph Barnett, 38, of Church Street, Seaham, was given an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to assault and threatening behaviour. He was also placed on a four-month curfew and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.
Gavin Newton, 39, of Canon Cockin Street, Sunderland, was jailed for 44 weeks for a string of offences. He admitted possession of a controlled drug, theft of toys, theft of alcohol and theft of a magnetic de-tagger. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.