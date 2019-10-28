Drink driving, criminal damage and possessing Valium: The latest cases heard in court round-up

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Anthony Richmond, 33, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, was fined £180 after he admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £30 surcharge. He was given ten penalty points.

Clinton Morrison, 26, of Villete Path, Sunderland, was jailed for four months after he admitted breaching a restraining order. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £122 and £85 costs.

David Wilson Clint, 46, of Crondall Street, South Shields, was given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Liam Aaron Dann, 25, of Durham Road, Bowburn, was sent to prison for three weeks after he admitted criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody. He was also ordered to pay £480 in compensation.

Kevin Carl, 47, of Orr Avenue, Silksworth, Sunderland, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £122.

Liam McMann, 30, of Roche Court, Glebe, Washington, was £300 after pleading guilty to driving without insurance. He was told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.