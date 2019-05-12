Dozens of bottles and cans of alcohol seized as police break up school leavers' party

Police confiscated dozens of bottles and cans of alcohol when they broke up an illegal school leavers' party.

Durham City Police made the seizure on Friday night in the Framwellgate Moor area of the city.

The illegal booze which police confiscated from school leavers in Durham is poured away. Pic: Durham City Police.

A post on the force's Facebook page showed the haul of booze which was recovered, along with pictures of it being poured away.

The post said: "This nice little stash was seized last night from children in the Framwellgate Moor area.

"The children were out celebrating their last day of school and were planning on having a nice 'sesh' [session] in the woods.

"Unfortunately we know that the nice 'sesh' usually turns into hordes of marauding drunken youths spewing, shouting and breaking things.

"So, we went out early and took their beer off them."

The stash included almost 50 cans and bottles of beer and cider, four bottles of wine and a bottle of pink gin.

The police post continued: "Children, if you go out with alcohol we will seize it. This is because it makes you do silly things and it's illegal.

"Parents, please discourage your children from going out with alcohol.

"Everyone, please do not buy alcohol for under 18s. It is illegal and bad for many reasons. We can trace alcohol to shops and we can review CCTV etc to see who purchased it.

"Shop staff, it goes without saying, but please be extra vigilant when young people try to buy alcohol - your licence is in jeopardy."