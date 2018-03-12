Downhill Lane closed as driver is treated after accident

One man is currently being treated by paramedics following a one-vehicle crash in West Boldon.

Emergency services were called to Downhill Lane at 10.30am following the incident and remain on scene.

The scene of the incident at Downhill Lane. Photo by North East Traffic Live.

Northumbria Police confirmed that the road is closed in both directions while they deal with the incident.

A spokesman for the force said the extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

A police spokesman said: "At 10.30am police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Downhill Lane in West Boldon.

"Emergency services are in attendance and the male driver is currently being treated at the scene by paramedics."