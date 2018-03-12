Downhill Lane closed after one-vehicle crash

One man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in West Boldon.
Emergency services were called to Downhill Lane at 10.30am and one man - who was the driver of the vehicle - is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Northumbria Police confirmed that the road is closed in both directions and South Tyneside Council is managing the closure.
A police spokesman said: "At 10.30am police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Downhill Lane in West Boldon.
"One man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"The road remains closed and South Tyneside Council are managing that road closure."