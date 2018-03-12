Downhill Lane closed after one-vehicle crash

One man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in West Boldon.

Emergency services were called to Downhill Lane at 10.30am and one man - who was the driver of the vehicle - is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the incident at Downhill Lane. Photo by North East Traffic Live.

Northumbria Police confirmed that the road is closed in both directions and South Tyneside Council is managing the closure.

A police spokesman said: "At 10.30am police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Downhill Lane in West Boldon.

"One man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The road remains closed and South Tyneside Council are managing that road closure."