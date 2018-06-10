‘Don’t take the law into your own hands’ - senior police officer’s plea after spate of alleged rapes in Sunderland

A senior police officer has told Sunderland residents “don’t take the law into your own hands” as officers investigate several recent reports of rapes in the city.

Neighbourhood inspector for Sunderland North, Don Wade, made the comments at the North Sunderland Area Committee meeting during discussions on local crime.

Inspector Don Wade, for Sunderland North.

Police are currently investigating reports of two alleged rapes in Roker Avenue and two more in Mowbray Park.

Speaking at the meeting at Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, held on June 7, Inspector Wade told councillors that victims are being supported by specially trained officers, with extra police patrols in the area and city centre and added that “communities were clearly concerned”.

He said: “I have spoken to the residents of the communities down there and will continue to work with everybody to get through this difficult period.

Inspector Wade said he understood people would be “appalled” by the alleged offences but stressed: “please don’t take the law into your own hands”.

The inspector added that the force could arrange events in future to allow residents to voice their opinions on the issue.

The North Sunderland Area Committee hosts councillors from Castle, Fulwell, Redhill, St Peters and Southwick wards to discuss community and local crime issues.

Coun Julia Jackson welcomed updates from the police on the Roker Avenue investigations.

“That’s good to know as we have had questions from residents asking what are we doing and the police doing,” she said.

Committee chairman, Denny Wilson, added: “We’re all a bit concerned about what has happened in Roker and all obligated to make it as safe as we can and clean as we can.”

Araz Mustafa Abdulla, aged 23, of Roker Avenue, is due to appear in Newcastle Crown Court later this month charged in connection with a rape allegation linked to Wednesday, May 23.

Three men initially arrested as part of the this inquiry have been released under investigation.

A man arrested in connection an alleged rape in Roker Avenue, said to have taken place on June 4, has been released under investigation.

Two men have been arrested and released under investigation following two alleged rapes in Mowbray Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service