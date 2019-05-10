Dog walker repeatedly punched by pair of thugs after being pushed to the ground

Police are searching for two yobs who launched an unprovoked attack on a dog walker, continuing their attack as he was pushed to the ground.

The man, in his late 20s, was assaulted on Saturday as he walked on an area of land known as The Scrambles, between Sherburn Village and Belmont, near Durham.

At some point between 1pm and 2pm, the victim passed two men near the old railway bridge.

He then felt someone grab his shoulder and was then punched in the face by both men.

He fell to the ground where he received a number of further blows to the arms and legs.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who knows anything about the assault to contact them.

Both men were white, aged 17 to 24, of slim build and wearing camouflage clothing.

One was around 5ft 10in tall, with short dark hair.

The second was about 5ft 6in tall, with short dark hair and dark untidy stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to ring PC Michael Blake at Durham Constabulary on 101 and refer to crime number CRI00195373.