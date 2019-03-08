Do you recognise this rider? Police appeal for help to trace biker over antisocial behaviour claims

A team of police officers investigating reports of antisocial behaviour in Washington have released the image of an off-road motorbike rider they would like to trace.

Officers have asked members of the public to help identify a rider, who is wearing a distinctive red-and-white helmet.

They are investigating a number of reported incidents involving off-road motorbikes in the Spout Lane area of the town.

While the rider’s face is covered, officers hope some residents may recognise the individual’s clothing and headwear which could lead to information that may assist with the investigation.

Pc Louise Edwards, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have seen some fantastic results across Sunderland and South Tyneside since the DNA spray was launched last year, with officers seizing a number of bikes and dealing with riders.

“However, we will not rest on our laurels and will continue to tackle offenders who ride around on motorbikes committing crime and destroying the fabric of our communities.

“Residents in Washington have recently made us aware of a few issues with regards to individuals riding off-road bikes in an intimidating manner, so we are keen to keep the pressure on by taking action against those who participate in antisocial behaviour.”

Anyone who recognises the rider pictured is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 792 260219 or by emailing 460@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.