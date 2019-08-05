Do you know this man? Police launch appeal after 'incident' in Durham
Police officers have launched an appeal to identify a man following an incident in Durham City.
By Debra Fox
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 10:39
Officers are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection with the incident, which the force says happened on Saturday, July 13.
An image of a man has been released on the force’s social media channels on Monday, August 5.
If you have any information, contact PC 2975 McKean at Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference DHM-16072019-0185.