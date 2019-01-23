Do you know this man and woman? Police hope they can help with Sunderland bag snatch inquiry

Police investigating the theft of a handbag from a car have released CCTV images of two people they hope can help with their inquiry.

The bag was stolen from inside an unattended vehicle on Hastings Street, Sunderland.

Another of the CCTV images released by Northumbria Police.

A bank card which was inside the stolen bag was then used without the owner’s permission in various shops in the Hendon area of the city.

An investigation is ongoing and police have now identified two individuals – a man and a woman – who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They were believed to have been in one of the stores where the card was used and could have information that may assist officers.

The theft happened between 4pm and 5pm on Wednesday, January 2.

A CCTV still released as part of the inquiry.

The pair, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 289 030119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers say this woman can help with its investigation, which was launched after a bag was taken from a car.