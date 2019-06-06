Do you know these men? Four more images released as police probe into disorder at Sunderland v Coventry City game continues

Police investigating fan disorder at a Sunderland AFC home game in April have released new pictures of four Coventry fans they want to trace.

On the afternoon of April 13, officers were alerted to pockets of disorder during and after the match at the Stadium of Light.

Police are trying to identify this man - who is believed to be a Coventry fan

A number of individuals were identified to have contributed towards the disorder, with eight arrests made following the game and a further five people ejected for breach of ground regulations.

As part of the ongoing police investigation, police this week released an image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

He was known to have been at the stadium on the afternoon in question and is thought to have valuable information that could assist officers.

Now officers have released images of a further four men, believed to be Coventry fans, who they wish to trace as part of their investigation into the disorder.

Disorder broke out at the game at the Stadium of Light in April

The men, or anyone who knows their identities, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 382 130419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also report it online at the Northumbria Police website or email the investigating officer on 2367@northumbria.pnn.police.uk