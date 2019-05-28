Do you know these men? CCTV appeal following 'large disturbance' outside city centre pub

Officers investigating a 'large disturbance' outside a city centre pub have released CCTV images of four people they would like to speak to.

Images of four men police would like to speak to have been released following the incident outside The Fighting Cocks pub, in Durham City Centre.

Pictures by Durham Constabulary

Officers would now like to speak to four men in connection with the incident which occured at around 9.20pm on Saturday (April 13).

Anyone with any information or who knows the men in this image should call ring Durham City CID on 101 quoting reference number 424 of April 13.

