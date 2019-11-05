Have you seen him? Photo: Durham Police

Durham Constabulary has issued an appeal and is asking for the public’s help in locating the man, who could be known by two different names.

The force would like to speak to him in connection with a suspected burglary that is believed to have taken place in Front Street in Chester-le-Street, overnight between Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12.

The man that they are searching for is David Gray. He is 37 and is believed to be from Chester-le-Street.

He is also known by the name David Bolam.

A post on the force’s Facebook page said: “Anyone who has seen Mr Gray, or knows of his whereabouts should call us on 101 and quote crime reference number CRI00226967.”