Do you know him? Police appeal to trace man after vehicles damaged outside nursery school
Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to trace as part of their investigations into a spate of criminal damage that has taken place in Hetton.
At around 9am on Thursday, August 8, police received a report that multiple parked vehicles had been damaged outside Hetton Nursery School, on Victoria Street.
The vehicles’ doors are believed to have been scratched by a key.
Northumbria Police are continuing their investigation into the incidents, and as part of their inquiries, officers have now released CCTV of a man that they are hoping to speak to.
This man was in the area at the time of the offence and could have information that can assist officers with their investigation.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 100511T/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.