Do you know him? Police appeal after man attacked with spanner during aggravated burglary in Sunderland

Police investigating an aggravated burglary in Sunderland - where a resident was attacked with a spanner - have released an image on a man they want to speak to.

A man has been attacked with a spanner during an aggravated burglary at a house in Suffolk Street, in Hendon.

The offender is then believed to have taken a mobile phone, a Xbox One console and a quantity of cash from inside the home before making off.

Police officers say nobody was seriously injured during the incident which occurred at 8.21am on Thursday November 8 last year.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "An investigation is underway to trace those responsible, and as part of their inquiries, police have identified a man they would like to speak to. He was known to have been in the area at the time and could have information that can assist officers.

"The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 164 081118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".