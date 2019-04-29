Do you know her? Police appeal to trace woman in connection with suspected blackmail incident using dating app in Sunderland

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a suspected blackmail incident in Sunderland.

On Sunday, April 4, officers from Northumbria Police received the report of an attempted blackmail after the victim had arranged to meet someone he had been speaking to on a dating app.

He had turned up to meet the person he had been speaking to via the app but was confronted by someone he did not know.

They falsely claimed he had actually been speaking to a child and demanded that he hand over money or they would contact the police.

He has called police himself and they have launched an investigation into the blackmail.

Now they have released an image of a woman they want to speak to as they believe she may be able to assist them with their investigation.

The woman, or anyone who knows her identity, is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 44798D/19 or email 8466@northumbria.pnn.police.uk