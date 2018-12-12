Do you know her? CCTV appeal to trace woman with buggy on Sunderland bus after pensioner has purse stolen

Police investigating a purse theft on a Sunderland pensioner have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to trace.

Northumbria Police said officers received a report of a theft from a house in Barking Crescent, Town End Farm, at 9.12pm on October 11.

Police are keen to trace this woman who may be able to help them with their inquiries.

The force said: "An elderly female was befriended by a woman on the bus who claimed she had no money. The pensioner proceeded to invite the woman back to her home, but later found her purse had been stolen.

"An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and police have now released an image of a woman they would like to trace to assist with their inquiries.

"She was known to have been on the bus in question, and could have valuable information that could help officers."

The woman, or anyone who knows her, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1220 111018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.