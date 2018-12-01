'Disruptive passenger' causes delays to Metro service at South Hylton

There are delays on part of the region's Metro system today after reports of a police incident at one of the stations.

A spokesman for Nexus confirmed that a train had to be held at a station in Sunderland due to "a disruptive male passenger on board".

He appeared to be intoxicated, the spokesman added, and an arrest has been made.

Trains running between South Gosforth and the Airport faced delays due to the incident, which saw the train stand still at South Hylton for a period of time.

The service confirmed the incident took place shortly before 9am today.

A message on the Tyne and Wear Metro Twitter account (@My_Metro) said: "We currently have a delay between South Gosforth to Airport due to a police incident at South Hylton.

"Metro apologise for the disruption to your journey."