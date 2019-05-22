Disqualified Sunderland driver told police he thought his ban was over when he was stopped on his way to work

A disqualified driver was stopped by police as he drove to work.

William Gair thought his 30-month drink driving ban had ended.

Gair had no insurance or MoT on his car, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

"A police patrol stopped him as he drove on Ashbrooke Range in Sunderland," said Lorna Rimell, prosecuting.

"Mr Gair was banned for 30 months in December, 2017, and there is another excess alcohol conviction on his record.

"He told police he thought the ban had ended, but he conceded he had not contacted the DVLA for the return of his licence.

"He admitted having no insurance or MoT."

Gair, 40, of Westheath Avenue, Grangetown, Sunderland, admitted driving while disqualified, and he admitted driving without insurance and without an MoT, all on April 2.

Ian Martin, defending, said: "Mr Gair is recently divorced, so there has been a lot going on in his life.

"He obtained work as a call centre team leader for Sun Life at Doxfprd International, that is why he was driving.

"He is earning about £18,000 a year, and he will be able to continue his employment without driving."

The bench sentenced Gair to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay £200 costs.