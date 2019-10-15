Detectives reveal how forensic evidence jailed Sunderland burglar who had raided more than a dozen homes
A burglar who stole treasured possessions from vulnerable people across Sunderland was stopped in his tracks thanks to forensic evidence linking him with the crimes.
A hapless burglar who left his blood and fingerprints behind as he raided more than a dozen homes across Sunderland, stealing precious jewellery and electricals, is now behind bars.
Wayne Robinson, 30, was jailed for five years after raiding more than a dozen homes across the city – and now, as he begins his sentence, Northumbria Police has spoken about how technology and analysis led to his capture.
The 30-year-old left a trail of clues in his wake, including smeared fingerprints, footprints and blood-stained boxer shorts.
Detective Constable Neil Swainston, of Northumbria Police, said: “His offending was frequent and widespread, but largely unsophisticated as he continued to leave blood and fingerprints at each of the properties he raided.
“This case is another example of how advancements in forensic analysis are helping us to bring criminals to justice. The tiniest trace of blood, saliva, bodily fluid or fingerprint can now be detected and used as evidence to prove an offender’s guilt.”
Robinson, of Lambton Tower, Sunderland, admitted four charges of burglary, charges of attempted burglary, theft and criminal damages at a court appearance in July.
When in court, he also asked for 10 similar burglary offences to be taken into account.
Passing sentence on Friday, October 11, Judge Tim Gittins told Robinson that he was “not very good” at burgling – and needed to find a new job.
Det Con Swainston added: “Robinson’s actions were totally unacceptable and his offending brought widespread misery to our communities. He has now been taken off the streets and must deal with the consequences of his criminality.”
“We offer no apology for our zero-tolerance approach towards dealing with burglars. It is such an emotive crime that can have a long-lasting effect on victims and their families – and I hope this sentence offers reassurance that we are committed to bringing offenders to justice.”