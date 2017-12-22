Designer jewellery, cameras and Apple computer stolen in house burglary

A designer watch and Swarovski bangle are among the items stolen in a burglary from someone's home.

The incident, which happened overnight between December 7 and December 8, took place at a house in Fatfield Park, Washington.

A number of items were stolen including US dollars, a silver 128GB MacBook Air, a Michael Kors watch, light brown leather Anne Klein watch, a Swarovski silver New Year bangle, a Sony handycam camcorder, a Canon camera, a diamond gold ring, an emerald and ruby antique gold ring, a gold round pendant necklace, and costume jewellery.

The serial number for the MacBook Air is C02533844FWM.

Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 292 081217 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.