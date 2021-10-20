Delusional Alan Kirby, 39, punched his father and slapped his mum when she ran to her husband’s aid, a court heard.

He then put his dad, who is in his 60s, in a headlock, forcing his mother to flee to a neighbour’s home for help.

Kirby lashed out on Sunday, April 18, in the belief sedatives had been added to his meals, prosecutor Tracey Wood said.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

She told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The defendant has some ongoing problems with mental health.

“He believes they have spiked his food, he blames his father for this.

“He punched his father in the face during a verbal exchange, and he has then slapped his mum twice.

“His father has intervened, and he has placed him in a headlock. His mum has gone to a neighbour’s.”

The court heard Kirby, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating.

Ms Wood said he did so on the basis he punched his father on the cheek, believing sedatives were in his meals.

She said he accepted grabbing his dad in a headlock, with both tumbling to the floor, and had slapped his mum, again on the basis of the food claim.

Richard Copsey, defending, said: “He’s an ex-serviceman. I think his mental health is something different altogether.

“He’s never denied doing what he did on this occasion. He presents as someone who is intelligent but who struggles with his mental health.

“He thought that something was going on, but there wasn’t. He wants to show his remorse to his parents.

“He’s burnt his bridges living there although he sees them on a daily basis.

“Essentially, he’s been homeless for the past six months. He has friends with whom he can stay – he sofa-surfs or sleeps rough.

“He is someone who has problems and is troubled. I think he has turned the corner.

“His parents won’t put him up but they don’t want a restraining order.”

Magistrates sentenced Kirby to an 18-month community order, with a requirement of 25 days of rehabilitation work.

He must pay a £95 victim surcharge. There were no court costs.