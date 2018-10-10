Decorator leaves court in Frankenstein mask after being sentenced over paint attack on homeless man who died days later

A decorator has been given a community order after using his son's "Super Soaker" water gun to spray paint on a homeless man who died days later.

Michael Cash, 32, was found dead days after being sprayed by Aaron Jones outside a Tesco store on Normanby High Street, Middlesbrough.

Aaron Jones, 33, leaves Teesside Magistrates' Court where he received an 18-month community order and was told to pay costs totalling 270, after he usedhis son's "Super Soaker" water gun to spray paint on a homeless man who died days later. Picture by Henry Clare/PA Wire

A court heard how the 33-year-old Jones, of Balmor Road,Middlesbrough, had taken a picture of the homeless man around a week prior to the attack, uploading it to Facebook with the caption: "About time this spice head got removed from the back of Tesco. Smile for the camera."

Days later, Jones returned to the store and instructed a security guard to record him "having a laugh" with Mr Cash, claiming that he planned to spray him with a water pistol.

The guard was then shocked to see the defendant retrieve a "Super Soaker" water gun, and refused to do any filming when he saw paint dripping from the toy.

Prosecutors said that Mr Cash and the defendant remained silent throughout the attack, which, according to prosecutors, lasted "10 to 30 seconds".

Upon being told by the security guard that his actions were "completely out of order", Jones is said to have responded: "Well, he won't be coming here now."

The footage was later uploaded to social media and viewed by Mr Cash's sister shortly after his body was found in Eston Cemetery, Middlesbrough, on September 12.

Cleveland Police have previously stressed that Mr Cash's death is not being treated as suspicious, and that there is no connection between the paint attack and his passing.

Appearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court today, Jones admitted charges of assault and criminal damage.

He was handed an 18-month community order, and was told to pay costs totalling £270.

Jones did not comment as he left court wearing a green Frankenstein's monster-style mask.