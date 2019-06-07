A van mounted the pavement and drove into the path of oncoming vehicles in a city centre police chase.

​Police are now appealing for dashcam footage following a pursuit through Durham City on June 4 which saw a van travelling through the city centre, Witton Gilbert, Sacriston and up into Pelton Fell at around 12.30pm.

A blue Ford transit van drove into the path of oncoming vehicles and undertook vehicles on footpaths.

PC Paul Jackson, from Durham Constabulary’s Road Policing unit said: “I am keen for anyone who may have dash cam footage of the pursuit to get in touch to help identify the driver and assist with the investigation.”

Call 101 and ask to speak to PC 1463 Paul Jackson quoting reference number 156 June 4.