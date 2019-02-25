'Dangerous' man's brutal attack on couple left man with brain haemorrhage - police welcome prison sentence for violent criminal

Police have welcomed the nine-year jail sentence handed to a 'dangerous' criminal who brutally attacked a couple in a club and left one of them with a brain haemorrhage.

Ricki King, 34, 'targeted and bullied' a couple who were drinking in the Southwick club last October.

King set upon the man and a woman in the Buffs Club, Sunderland.

The vicious attack, which happened on the evening of October 5 last year, left the man hospitalised with head injuries and a broken nose, while his female partner suffered two black eyes, a bloodied nose and a sore back.

Appearing in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, King, of Chestnut Crescent, Sunderland, admitted charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also dealt with for separate offences of exposure and threatening behaviour.

Detective Sergeant Gaye Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “Ricki King is a dangerous individual who took the law into his own hands by carrying out a horrendous and sustained attack on the two victims.

“The individuals were not causing any trouble but were targeted and bullied by King that night. His violent attack left both victims with horrific injuries and psychological scars that may never heal.

“King showed little sign of remorse and refused to cooperate with police when he was arrested. Clearly, he is a danger to society and will now spend the foreseeable future behind bars.

“This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable, and King’s conviction was made possible by the hard work of detectives who were determined to ensure he had his day in court and was held responsible for his violent actions.”

The court was told the female victim returned from the toilet to see King shouting and acting aggressively towards her boyfriend shortly after 10pm.

When asked why he was being violent, prosecutors claim the defendant responded, "because I can get away with it".

King then came 'right up' in the woman's face, before pulling her to the ground while reining punches down on her face and kicking her head. He then set upon the male, who suffered a brain haemorrhage and a broken nose as a result of the horrifying assault.

The male victim spent two weeks at Sunderland Royal Hospital with head and facial injuries, while his partner received stitches after receiving a cut to her eye and facial injuries.

On Friday, King admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court also dealt with a charge of exposure relating to an incident at Spar on North Hylton Road, Sunderland, in November 2017. King previously admitted he had entered the shop and dropped his trousers and underpants.

King had also previously admitted a charge of threatening behaviour in relation to an incident at the North Star bar, in Sunderland, on March 13 last year.

Last week, he was jailed for a total of nine years.