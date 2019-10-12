Dangerous driving, theft and assault: The latest cases heard in court round-up
The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
David George Blake, 51, of Galashiels Road, Sunderland, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to producing cannabis and failing to surrender to custody. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.
Jonathan Thomas Peter McDade, 32, of Ravenscourt Road, Sunderland, was given a six-month conditional discharge. He pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for six months.
Donna Louise Sullivan, 39, of Hartside, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft and failing to surrender to custody. She was given a 12-month community order and told to pay a victim surcharge of £85.
Steven Wears, 26, of Houghtonside, Houghton, was fined £500 for driving with excess alcohol. He was ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned from driving for 22 months.
Ryan Richardson, 30, of Azalea Terrace, Sunderland, admitted a charge of assault. He was given an 18-month community order and a four-week curfew. He was also given an 18-month restraining order and told to pay compensation of £50.
Mark Tolson, 32, of Saint Aloysius View, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. He was given a 12-month community order and banned from driving for six months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £85 costs.
Dionne Louise Dowell, 22, of Rosemary Road, Red House, Sunderland, admitted a charge of dangerous driving. She was fined £368 and ordered to pay £350 costs and a £36 victim surcharge. She was banned from driving for 12 months.