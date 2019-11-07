Danger driver smashed car into Sunderland salon window 'flinging' teenage boy across the shop

The 15-year-old customer was flung across the Tan Solo shop on Ryhope Road, Sunderland, and into a wall when Blaine Gilby ploughed a Volvo through the front but amazingly suffered just a cut to his head and a graze to his elbow.

A barber who was in the process of cutting the lad's hair managed to jump out of the way when the vehicle came towards them but both were left "shocked" by what happened.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 31-year-old driver, who has 31 previous offences on his record, crashed into the shop on August 6 after a row in the street with the owner.

Blaine Gilby, 31, from Sunderland, a danger driver who has been jailed for ramming a car into a salon in the city causing a 15-year-old customer, having his hair cut, to be flung across the shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the smash, Gilby picked up a metal pole, which he raised above his head in a threatening manner, then smashed more windows, got back in the car and drove off.

Gilby dumped the vehicle and tried to flee from police on foot but was caught when he slipped while trying to jump over a bin.

He spat in a police officer's face before he was detained.

Gilby, of Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, threatening another with an offensive weapon, assault on an emergency worker, damaging property and assault.

Damage from the scene after Blaine Gilby, 31, from Sunderland, smashed into Tan Solo salon

Mr Recorder Darren Preston sentenced Gilby to 14 months behind bars with a 19 month driving ban.

The judge told him: "This was a ridiculously stupid and violent series of offences you have admitted.

"You drive the car into the shop, propelling a child, who was having his hair cut, into a wall.

"Thankfully he was not significantly injured but that was through luck rather than anything else."

Damage from the scene after Blaine Gilby, 31, from Sunderland, smashed into Tan Solo salon

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari told the court it was around 9am when Gilby, who was "drunk or otherwise intoxicated" got involved in an argument with salon owner Shaun Mitchell in the street.

Miss Alistari said: "He got into his car and he drove through a gap in the railings, into the Tan Solo shop.

"Windows were smashed.

"The car crashed into a barber's chair in which a 15-year-old boy was sitting.

Damage from the scene after Blaine Gilby, 31, from Sunderland, smashed into Tan Solo salon

“It toppled the chair and propelled him into the wall."

In a victim statement the teen said he had "flashbacks" to what happened.

Miss Alistari added: "Neil Walker had been cutting the boy's hair. He managed to jump out of the way when the car crashed into the shop.

"Both he and the boy were in shock."

The court heard the teenager's father had been at a shop opposite the salon at the time of the smash.

Miss Alistari said: "He heard the crash and looked to see the car smashed into the front of the barber's across the road, where his son was.

"He ran across and picked his son up.

"While inside he saw the defendant fall out of the car, stand up and pick up a metal pole, which he raised above his head in a threatening manner.

"He then went on to smash more windows, shouting 'howay then' aggressively at people in the shop."

The court heard the officer who was spat at by Gilby when he was finally detained said he found the assault "disgusting".

Steven Reed, defending, said Gilby had mental health problems which he was "self medicating" at the time and added: "He wasn't drunk, he was under the influence of drugs."

Mr Reed said Gilby had "felt threatened" after the row with the shop owner and wanted to cause damage, not injury, when he smashed the car through the front.

Mr Reed added: "He wasn't using the car as a weapon, the car was used to cause damage.

"He did cause injury, which he is genuinely remorseful for."

Mr Reed said Gilby's arm was impaled on a wooden fence at the time of his arrest, when he assaulted the officer.