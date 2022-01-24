Danger driver admits fleeing scene of accident which left four people in hospital

Graeme John Berry is to be sentenced by a Crown Court judge after admitting a string of offences in relation to the smash in Easington Lane in November 2020.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision at the junction of High Street and Brick Garth on the morning of Monday, November 9.

A black Vauxhall Insignia had collided with a black Lexus. Pictures on social media showed extensive damage to both vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Lexus and three occupants of the Insignia who were at the scene were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for more than three hours as a clear-up operation took place and officers carried out enquiries at the scene.

Detectives investigating the incident said it was ‘strongly believed’ that a fourth occupant of the Insignia had left the scene before emergency services arrived and appealed for any witnesses, and especially anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Berry admitted the offences when he appeared before Sunderland Magistrates Court

Speaking at the time, Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “Clearly this was a serious collision that resulted in four people being taken to hospital. Thankfully, their injuries are not life-threatening and all involved should make a full recovery.

“I’d like to thank those who’ve already assisted us with the investigation, as well as the patience of everyone in the Easington Lane area this morning.

“We are committed to finding out the circumstances surrounding this collision and officers are carrying out a range of enquiries into the moments that immediately preceded the incident.”

Berry, 35, of Tamar Street, Easington Lane, appeared before Sunderland Magistrates Court on, Wednesday, January 19, and admitted five charges in relation to the incident.

He entered guilty pleas to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop after an accident in which people had been hurt and failing to report an accident in which people had been hurt.

Magistrates committed the case to Newcastle Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday, Febrary 16, and Berry was granted unconditional bail.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.